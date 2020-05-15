All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

7143 BONITA DR

7143 Bonita Drive · (786) 620-2700
Location

7143 Bonita Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wake up in this charming and cozy top floor living space right by the waterway! This bright apartment has granite kitchen countertops, SS appliances, added microwave, modern style bathroom, chic living area, and more! **ENJOY YOUR COFFEE IN YOUR OWN WATERFRONT BALCONY!** The property is gated and offers built in-grill, on site laundry and lush landscapes by the waterway with lounge seating. Located in the heart of the North Beach town center, steps to the beach and near all the venues, entertainment, shopping and dining option. Hop on the free trolley to move around! Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7143 BONITA DR have any available units?
7143 BONITA DR has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7143 BONITA DR have?
Some of 7143 BONITA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7143 BONITA DR currently offering any rent specials?
7143 BONITA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 BONITA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7143 BONITA DR is pet friendly.
Does 7143 BONITA DR offer parking?
No, 7143 BONITA DR does not offer parking.
Does 7143 BONITA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 BONITA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 BONITA DR have a pool?
No, 7143 BONITA DR does not have a pool.
Does 7143 BONITA DR have accessible units?
No, 7143 BONITA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 BONITA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7143 BONITA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
