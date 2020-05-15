7143 BONITA DR

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wake up in this charming and cozy top floor living space right by the waterway! This bright apartment has granite kitchen countertops, SS appliances, added microwave, modern style bathroom, chic living area, and more! **ENJOY YOUR COFFEE IN YOUR OWN WATERFRONT BALCONY!** The property is gated and offers built in-grill, on site laundry and lush landscapes by the waterway with lounge seating. Located in the heart of the North Beach town center, steps to the beach and near all the venues, entertainment, shopping and dining option. Hop on the free trolley to move around! Pets are welcome.