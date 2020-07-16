7130 Carlyle Ave

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and eateries! Unit has plenty of storage, nice white appliances including a microwave, unique light fixtures, and impact windows! Building has onsite laundry & parking spaces available to rent monthly! Easy to show and fast approval process. Pet's Welcomed!

