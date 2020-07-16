All apartments in Miami Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave

7130 Carlyle Avenue · (786) 853-1494
Location

7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and eateries! Unit has plenty of storage, nice white appliances including a microwave, unique light fixtures, and impact windows! Building has onsite laundry & parking spaces available to rent monthly! Easy to show and fast approval process. Pet's Welcomed!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Carlyle Ave have any available units?
7130 Carlyle Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 Carlyle Ave have?
Some of 7130 Carlyle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 Carlyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Carlyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Carlyle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7130 Carlyle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7130 Carlyle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7130 Carlyle Ave offers parking.
Does 7130 Carlyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 Carlyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Carlyle Ave have a pool?
No, 7130 Carlyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7130 Carlyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 7130 Carlyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Carlyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 Carlyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
