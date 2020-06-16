All apartments in Miami Beach
6365 SW COLLINS AV
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

6365 SW COLLINS AV

6365 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6365 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3407 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
"The Akoya is spectacular and the tallest building in Miami Beach. This very spacious and beautifully furnished 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment has panoramic direct ocean, bay and city views. The unit has marble floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a jacuzzi and a washer and dryer in the unit. Building amenities include a state of the art fitness center overlooking the ocean, pool and hot tub, putting green and tennis courts, direct beach access with concierge service providing padded lounge chairs and umbrellas, and a garage with valet and security."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have any available units?
6365 SW COLLINS AV has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have?
Some of 6365 SW COLLINS AV's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 SW COLLINS AV currently offering any rent specials?
6365 SW COLLINS AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 SW COLLINS AV pet-friendly?
No, 6365 SW COLLINS AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV offer parking?
Yes, 6365 SW COLLINS AV does offer parking.
Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6365 SW COLLINS AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have a pool?
Yes, 6365 SW COLLINS AV has a pool.
Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have accessible units?
No, 6365 SW COLLINS AV does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 SW COLLINS AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 SW COLLINS AV has units with dishwashers.
