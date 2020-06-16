6365 SW COLLINS AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub tennis court valet service

"The Akoya is spectacular and the tallest building in Miami Beach. This very spacious and beautifully furnished 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment has panoramic direct ocean, bay and city views. The unit has marble floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a jacuzzi and a washer and dryer in the unit. Building amenities include a state of the art fitness center overlooking the ocean, pool and hot tub, putting green and tennis courts, direct beach access with concierge service providing padded lounge chairs and umbrellas, and a garage with valet and security."