6363 Indian Creek Dr 412
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6363 Indian Creek Dr 412

6363 Indian Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6363 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Move In With One Month! Fabulous 1/1! Views! - Property Id: 283428

Move In With One Month Rent!!!

Spacious & fully upgraded one bedroom, one bath unit available with beautiful intercoastal views from your living room, bedroom & huge balcony. Unit includes washer/dryer, European-designed kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplashes, 24x24 white porcelain tile flooring and a spacious floor plan. Property includes security, impact-resistant windows, parking, rooftop pool and Jacuzzi. Walk across the street to the beach or to nearby restaurants and retail stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283428
Property Id 283428

(RLNE5790633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have any available units?
6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have?
Some of 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 is pet friendly.
Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 does offer parking.
Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have a pool?
Yes, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 has a pool.
Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have accessible units?
No, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6363 Indian Creek Dr 412 has units with dishwashers.
