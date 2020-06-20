6363 Indian Creek Dr 412

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Move In With One Month! Fabulous 1/1! Views! - Property Id: 283428



Move In With One Month Rent!!!



Spacious & fully upgraded one bedroom, one bath unit available with beautiful intercoastal views from your living room, bedroom & huge balcony. Unit includes washer/dryer, European-designed kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplashes, 24x24 white porcelain tile flooring and a spacious floor plan. Property includes security, impact-resistant windows, parking, rooftop pool and Jacuzzi. Walk across the street to the beach or to nearby restaurants and retail stores.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283428

Property Id 283428



(RLNE5790633)