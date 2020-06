Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool

Beautiful Spanish style home 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms near the Miami Beach Golf Course. House has been completely remodeled. It features marble floors throughout, S.S. appliances, granite tops, and modern lighting fixtures. Guest house in the back has 2 bed/2 bath. Home has a Large patio, and a backyard w/ a pool.



House could be rented for 6 months 1 day if needed.