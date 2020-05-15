511 75th St

Amenities

PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP



ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO

My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style. The furniture is a stylish and edgy with it's contemporary modern style. This is an oversized studio that feels like a 1B/1B. It is very spacious and comfortable and has a very trendy home-like feel. My condo is located on the second floor. It has large windows with light filtering shades that provide beautiful, warm natural lighting every hour of the day. Our condo has been completely renovated. It has a new, fully-equipped, modern and comes complete with pots, pans, silverware, small appliances and everything you'll need in any modern kitchen. The bathroom has also been renovated and is new and stylishly appointed. You'll find that in my condo I have every home comfort. It has 2 large LCD flat panel TV with Cable TV and DVD players. One in the bedroom area and one in the living area. The condo has excellent lighting and many comfortable seating areas as well as a separate area for dining. A perfect condo for entertaining guests.



The condo is located in a small MiMo style building (only 12 units) two short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. This building has completed an entire renovation. The building has been painted, new AC units and hurricane impact windows have been installed in all the units and all of the stairwells and doors have been changed. The building has its own laundry facilities and plenty of parking conveniently located directly in front of the building.



Activities and Attractions

From our condo you can walk to beach and swim in the Atlantic Ocean or catch some rays on the sand. Our condo is a short walk to many fine restaurants, outdoor cafes, coffee shops, as well as supermarkets, shopping, tennis courts and the famous Byron Carlyle Theater. Our condo is also in walking distance to the world-famous Canyon Ranch and the hip Normandy Village, popular for it's style and lifestyle shops, awesome outdoor cafes, fine dining and outdoor farmer's markets/festivities. A public youth center offers classes, events, tennis and more. In addition to the abundance of shopping and dining, you'll find a public library nearby. And mass transit offers easy access to take you to world famous Lincoln Road or Ocean Drive to savor the unique nightlife or style/ambiance it has to offer.



A Short Drive Away

Our condo is also a short drive to the posh Bal Harbour and just minutes to North Bay Village, Aventura, Sunny Isles, North Miami, Lincoln Road and South Beach. It is also a short commute to areas like Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Brickell and Coconut Grove.



Short Term Lease Details:

$1550 Per Month. Security Deposit: $500. Cleaning Fee (Non Refundable): $100. I rent my condo out for $1550.00 per month that includes all utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Telephone, High-Speed Internet and Direct TV)



Contact Information:

For more information, additional pictures, and/or to set-up an appointment to see the condo, please feel free to contact me directly.



Eric B

(305) 297-4827