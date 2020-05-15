All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
511 75th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

511 75th St

511 75th St · (305) 297-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 503-5 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP

ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO
My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style. The furniture is a stylish and edgy with it's contemporary modern style. This is an oversized studio that feels like a 1B/1B. It is very spacious and comfortable and has a very trendy home-like feel. My condo is located on the second floor. It has large windows with light filtering shades that provide beautiful, warm natural lighting every hour of the day. Our condo has been completely renovated. It has a new, fully-equipped, modern and comes complete with pots, pans, silverware, small appliances and everything you'll need in any modern kitchen. The bathroom has also been renovated and is new and stylishly appointed. You'll find that in my condo I have every home comfort. It has 2 large LCD flat panel TV with Cable TV and DVD players. One in the bedroom area and one in the living area. The condo has excellent lighting and many comfortable seating areas as well as a separate area for dining. A perfect condo for entertaining guests.

The condo is located in a small MiMo style building (only 12 units) two short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. This building has completed an entire renovation. The building has been painted, new AC units and hurricane impact windows have been installed in all the units and all of the stairwells and doors have been changed. The building has its own laundry facilities and plenty of parking conveniently located directly in front of the building.

Activities and Attractions
From our condo you can walk to beach and swim in the Atlantic Ocean or catch some rays on the sand. Our condo is a short walk to many fine restaurants, outdoor cafes, coffee shops, as well as supermarkets, shopping, tennis courts and the famous Byron Carlyle Theater. Our condo is also in walking distance to the world-famous Canyon Ranch and the hip Normandy Village, popular for it's style and lifestyle shops, awesome outdoor cafes, fine dining and outdoor farmer's markets/festivities. A public youth center offers classes, events, tennis and more. In addition to the abundance of shopping and dining, you'll find a public library nearby. And mass transit offers easy access to take you to world famous Lincoln Road or Ocean Drive to savor the unique nightlife or style/ambiance it has to offer.

A Short Drive Away
Our condo is also a short drive to the posh Bal Harbour and just minutes to North Bay Village, Aventura, Sunny Isles, North Miami, Lincoln Road and South Beach. It is also a short commute to areas like Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Brickell and Coconut Grove.

Short Term Lease Details:
$1550 Per Month. Security Deposit: $500. Cleaning Fee (Non Refundable): $100. I rent my condo out for $1550.00 per month that includes all utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Telephone, High-Speed Internet and Direct TV)

Contact Information:
For more information, additional pictures, and/or to set-up an appointment to see the condo, please feel free to contact me directly.

Eric B
(305) 297-4827

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 75th St have any available units?
511 75th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 75th St have?
Some of 511 75th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
511 75th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 511 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 511 75th St does offer parking.
Does 511 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 75th St have a pool?
Yes, 511 75th St has a pool.
Does 511 75th St have accessible units?
No, 511 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 511 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.
