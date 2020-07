Amenities

Cozy and trendy Studio in SoFi (South of Fifth), an ultra-luxury and affluent sub-neighborhood of South Beach. No attention to detail was spared in this immaculate Studio professionally decorated by an Interior Designer. Furniture was custom-made to fit perfectly and maximize the space. The Shangri-La Co-Op is a Boutique building featuring impacts windows and doors, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, new A/C unit. Bring your toothbrush and enjoy Life in prestigious SoFi. Steps away from the most exclusive Restaurants Miami Beach has to offer and only ONE block away from the Beach! Walking distance to South Pointe Park and the South Beach Nightlife.