421 N Hibiscus Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Beautiful new construction home located on Hibiscus Island in Miami Beach, the latest design by award-winning architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman, is an environmentally inspired tropical modern waterfront sanctuary. The two-story, five-bedroom, five and a half bath home spans just short of 6, 000 square feet on a 9, 186 lot. The residence was designed with pocketing sliding glass doors that reveal the shaded patio and pool area perfect for uninterrupted indoor outdoor living. The glass doors disappear into Ipe wood pockets creating a seamless connection between inside and outside, expanding the indoor and outdoor living areas with consistent limestone floors. The kitchen boasts carefully crafted Italian millwork and a designated bar area made of stained Italian Oak.