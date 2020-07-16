3490 Prairie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Resort living in the heart of Miami Beach. Located on an oversized corner lot sits a classic mid-century Miami Beach home, with 2 driveways, and an elegant gut renovation with a very unique setup. The main structure offers a total of 6 bedrooms and has been boldly divided to accommodate two independent living quarters, each furnished with contemporary designs, tasteful finishes, large bright windows, and spacious bedrooms. The home is enclosed by lush landscaping and aluminum/wooden modular fencing, to enjoy peace of mind and security while relaxing in the resort-style pool, jacuzzi, or cabana. Last but not least, the private guest quarters boasting 2 bedrooms and a private kitchen, are masterfully placed in the back to maximize the use of the property.