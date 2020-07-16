All apartments in Miami Beach
3490 Prairie Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:45 PM

3490 Prairie Ave

3490 Prairie Avenue · (305) 632-8803
Location

3490 Prairie Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

8 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Resort living in the heart of Miami Beach. Located on an oversized corner lot sits a classic mid-century Miami Beach home, with 2 driveways, and an elegant gut renovation with a very unique setup. The main structure offers a total of 6 bedrooms and has been boldly divided to accommodate two independent living quarters, each furnished with contemporary designs, tasteful finishes, large bright windows, and spacious bedrooms. The home is enclosed by lush landscaping and aluminum/wooden modular fencing, to enjoy peace of mind and security while relaxing in the resort-style pool, jacuzzi, or cabana. Last but not least, the private guest quarters boasting 2 bedrooms and a private kitchen, are masterfully placed in the back to maximize the use of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 Prairie Ave have any available units?
3490 Prairie Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3490 Prairie Ave have?
Some of 3490 Prairie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3490 Prairie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3490 Prairie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 Prairie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3490 Prairie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 3490 Prairie Ave offer parking?
No, 3490 Prairie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3490 Prairie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3490 Prairie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 Prairie Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3490 Prairie Ave has a pool.
Does 3490 Prairie Ave have accessible units?
No, 3490 Prairie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 Prairie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3490 Prairie Ave has units with dishwashers.
