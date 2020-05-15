All apartments in Miami Beach
320 83rd St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

320 83rd St

320 83rd Street · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 83rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Tranquil and well located studio just steps from the beach and 36 acre beachfront park. This huge apartment features picturesque windows overlooking lush bougainvillea & bringing in wonderful natural light, decorative fireplace, & maintenance free tile flooring throughout. Laundry on site! Charming courtyard building offers gated entry with super easy parking available in lot just across street. Enjoy access to Beachwalk, North Beach Oceanside Park, and just 1 mile to Bal Harbour. Easy to see and fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 83rd St have any available units?
320 83rd St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 83rd St have?
Some of 320 83rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
320 83rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 83rd St pet-friendly?
No, 320 83rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 320 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 320 83rd St does offer parking.
Does 320 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 83rd St have a pool?
No, 320 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 320 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 320 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
