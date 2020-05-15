320 83rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Tranquil and well located studio just steps from the beach and 36 acre beachfront park. This huge apartment features picturesque windows overlooking lush bougainvillea & bringing in wonderful natural light, decorative fireplace, & maintenance free tile flooring throughout. Laundry on site! Charming courtyard building offers gated entry with super easy parking available in lot just across street. Enjoy access to Beachwalk, North Beach Oceanside Park, and just 1 mile to Bal Harbour. Easy to see and fast approval process.