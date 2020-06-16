All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 2858 Pine Tree Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
2858 Pine Tree Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

2858 Pine Tree Dr

2858 Pine Tree Drive · (917) 499-5508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2858 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Private top floor corner unit 2bed/2baths + den (converted into 3rd bedroom) Lots of natural light. Large screened in porch. Renovated Kitchen with spacious rooms with lots of closets and space. In unit washer/dryer. Convenient location; walk to beach, 41st street shopping, Collins park, public library, Bass Art Museum and convention center district, grade A for elementary school, Miami beach community pool is free for residents and the gym is 20$ a month. Easy access to 41st Street causeway to I95. Conveniently close to South Beach and all areas. One assigned parking space. Showings will start after May 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have any available units?
2858 Pine Tree Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have?
Some of 2858 Pine Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 Pine Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Pine Tree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Pine Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2858 Pine Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Pine Tree Dr does offer parking.
Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2858 Pine Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2858 Pine Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 2858 Pine Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Pine Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2858 Pine Tree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2858 Pine Tree Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity