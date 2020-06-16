2858 Pine Tree Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Private top floor corner unit 2bed/2baths + den (converted into 3rd bedroom) Lots of natural light. Large screened in porch. Renovated Kitchen with spacious rooms with lots of closets and space. In unit washer/dryer. Convenient location; walk to beach, 41st street shopping, Collins park, public library, Bass Art Museum and convention center district, grade A for elementary school, Miami beach community pool is free for residents and the gym is 20$ a month. Easy access to 41st Street causeway to I95. Conveniently close to South Beach and all areas. One assigned parking space. Showings will start after May 15.