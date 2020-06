Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

BEST LOCATION ON SUNSET ISLAND 2 FAMILY HOME COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN TRENDY MED-MOD DESIGN! Walled & Gated Estate with Elegant Courtyard entry. Open Modern floor plan with Airy High ceilings and Marble flooring throughout Perfect for Entertaining. New ArtItalia kitchen with Corsica & Arabescato Cream Marble and Miele Appliances. Family-Friendly breakfast area leads into TV Family Lounge off of the Pool. 4 Large Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms en suite with Custom lacquered Cabinetry from Spain in laid with Swarovski crystals. One story Floor Plan all lead out to Huge Private Pool and Deck area with Cabana wrapped in IPE Wood. Wonderful for Parties! Spacious 2 Car Garage!