242 E Washington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction sauna

This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away. This house is a hidden gem in the best neighborhood of south beach. Enjoy being surrender by colorful vegetation all over, a fire pit inside its ten feet deep pool, coral floors all over, covered parking for two cars. This award winning architectural design offers an inside jacuzzi bathtub and steam room in the bathroom. Available for sale and short terms. ok to advertise!