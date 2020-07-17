All apartments in Miami Beach
242 E Washington Ave

242 Washington Ave · (305) 799-8028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

242 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
sauna
This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away. This house is a hidden gem in the best neighborhood of south beach. Enjoy being surrender by colorful vegetation all over, a fire pit inside its ten feet deep pool, coral floors all over, covered parking for two cars. This award winning architectural design offers an inside jacuzzi bathtub and steam room in the bathroom. Available for sale and short terms. ok to advertise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 E Washington Ave have any available units?
242 E Washington Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 E Washington Ave have?
Some of 242 E Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 E Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
242 E Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 E Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 242 E Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 242 E Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 242 E Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 242 E Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 E Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 E Washington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 242 E Washington Ave has a pool.
Does 242 E Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 242 E Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 242 E Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 E Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
