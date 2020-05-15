All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:37 AM

2000 Bay Dr

2000 Bay Drive · (786) 747-1144
Location

2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style . Spacious with 2 full baths and one half bath downstairs. W/D in the unit and storage room. 1 assigned parking space in the garage. Additional parking space available for $100. One pet up to 50 lb welcome. Modern Kitchen. Kayak and Paddleboard storage on property. Great neighborhood, Close to the beach and the city. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Bay Dr have any available units?
2000 Bay Dr has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Bay Dr have?
Some of 2000 Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 2000 Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 2000 Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 2000 Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
