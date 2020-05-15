2000 Bay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage sauna

Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style . Spacious with 2 full baths and one half bath downstairs. W/D in the unit and storage room. 1 assigned parking space in the garage. Additional parking space available for $100. One pet up to 50 lb welcome. Modern Kitchen. Kayak and Paddleboard storage on property. Great neighborhood, Close to the beach and the city. Don't miss!