2000 Bay Dr

Amenities
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style . Spacious with 2 full baths and one half bath downstairs. W/D in the unit and storage room. 1 assigned parking space in the garage. Additional parking space available for $100. One pet up to 50 lb welcome. Modern Kitchen. Kayak and Paddleboard storage on property. Great neighborhood, Close to the beach and the city. Don't miss!