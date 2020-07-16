All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

1616 Euclid Ave

1616 Euclid Avenue · (305) 439-5592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Situated on Euclid and 16th, the apartment is just steps away from Lincoln Rd., affording you anytime-access to a plethora of shops, restaurants and bars. Washington Ave. is also walking distance from the unit, located a few blocks east. As if all this was not enough, tenants will also have the privilege of experiencing the true meaning of "Salt Life"--the unit is about a 10 minute walk from the beach. A spacious one bedroom, the unit sleeps 2 and has a fully equipped kitchen. Everything about the interior, from the cabinetry, to the furniture, to the hardwood floors throughout, demonstrates a clear direction toward a charming, modern rustic aesthetic. Easy to show, easy to rent, the property is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Euclid Ave have any available units?
1616 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1616 Euclid Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1616 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
