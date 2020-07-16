1616 Euclid Ave

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Situated on Euclid and 16th, the apartment is just steps away from Lincoln Rd., affording you anytime-access to a plethora of shops, restaurants and bars. Washington Ave. is also walking distance from the unit, located a few blocks east. As if all this was not enough, tenants will also have the privilege of experiencing the true meaning of "Salt Life"--the unit is about a 10 minute walk from the beach. A spacious one bedroom, the unit sleeps 2 and has a fully equipped kitchen. Everything about the interior, from the cabinetry, to the furniture, to the hardwood floors throughout, demonstrates a clear direction toward a charming, modern rustic aesthetic. Easy to show, easy to rent, the property is a must-see.