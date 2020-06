Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and large 3B/2B unfurnished apartment fully remodeled with quality materials, in second floor corner of a quiet, elegant and pet-friendly boutique condo in hearth of South Beach, one block from Lincoln Road and four blocks from the beach. Three large bedrooms and two marble bathrooms, a modern kitchen and a spacious living connected to the dining room complete the total 1,420 sqft. Three street parking permits. Ideal for a group of young professional friends or a family.