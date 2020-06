Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fully furnished and equipped ready to move in!!MIN AND MAX RENTAL TERM FOR THIS HOUSE IS 6 MONTHS Beautiful waterfront property totally renovated to perfection. Enjoy the views of the wide bay and the magnificent mansions of Indian Creek Island. The sliding glass doors open to a beautiful wood deck with a heated pool surrounded by lush landscaping for privacy and seclusion. Boat and boat-lift for fun. Property is located at the end of the island on a cul de sac. Gated Community.