Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated and fully furnished condo in the heart of South Beach. Modern and spacious and fully equipped. 4 blocks from the ocean, 2 blocks from Lincoln Rd. and all that SoBe is famous for; restaurants, shopping, night life and more. 1/2 block from Flamingo Park.



Please note 1 parking is available depending on date that it is rented. If not available at time of rental a waiting list will get you a parking within approximately 3 months in the meantime Owner will pay for city street permit.