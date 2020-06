Amenities

Located in the Heart of South Beach sits this fully furnished 2 Bed / 2 Bath apartment totaling 1260 SqFt with an abundance of natural light throughout the spacious floor plan. The property features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms throughout coming fully equipped making move-in with just your personal items a breeze. All utilities included in the Rental price. Enjoy the boutique community feel while being walking distance to Sunset Harbor, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Lincoln Road shops and movie theater!!