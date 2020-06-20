1125 9th St

Amenities

AVAILABLE: JULY 15TH. Ultra large first floor-corner unit, (1,100-square feet). Nice patio for lounging. Split floor plan. Total renovation from top-to-bottom. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, European style cabinetry, bathrooms, custom closets, lighting, blinds and more. High ceilings. Private-gated and secured parking in front. Private terrace/balcony. Hardwood laminate floors/tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Ocean Drive and the beach. Four unit building. Central a/c. Great neighbor’s. This is a very nice unit and one of the best locations in SOBE. Walking distance to Flamingo Park, Whole Foods, Ocean Drive and the beaches, SOFI and all major expressways off the beach.