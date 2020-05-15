1034 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Dont miss the opportunity to live in a NICE PLACE in SOUTH BEACH, one block away from Washington Ave. between 10th and 11th!!! 3 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED MULTIFAMILY offering a Spacious Studio with Hurricane Impact Doors and Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances (Microwave, Dishwasher, E-Range, Refrigerator), Washer and Dryer in the unit, Central A/C Unit & Wood Floors! VERY EASY TO SHOW!

FIRST + 2 SECURITY deposits for move in. NO PETS OR SMOKING allowed! BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED - $32