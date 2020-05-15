All apartments in Miami Beach
1034 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

1034 Pennsylvania Ave

1034 Pennsylvania Avenue · (617) 694-6332
Location

1034 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Dont miss the opportunity to live in a NICE PLACE in SOUTH BEACH, one block away from Washington Ave. between 10th and 11th!!! 3 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED MULTIFAMILY offering a Spacious Studio with Hurricane Impact Doors and Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances (Microwave, Dishwasher, E-Range, Refrigerator), Washer and Dryer in the unit, Central A/C Unit & Wood Floors! VERY EASY TO SHOW!
FIRST + 2 SECURITY deposits for move in. NO PETS OR SMOKING allowed! BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED - $32

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1034 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1034 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
