101 Ocean Dr
101 Ocean Dr

101 Ocean Drive · (305) 522-6618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Stunning unit direct ocean facing in the heart of Miami Beach - the prestigious South of Fifth residential area. Best located unit in the building with two combined units 901-907, full front view of the ocean with a total of two separate balconies. A superb modern unit redesigned completely for comfort and for the luxury of a grandiose view and living space. The Hilton Bentley Miami Beach has wonderful amenities such as a fitness center, pool and beach facilities, rejuvenate at the asian Spa 101, attached to the Rocco Donna Hair Salon. Dine at Santorini by Georgios, offering authentic traditional and new age Greek flavors, or the prestigious Prime Italian Steakhouse.
This gorgeous 3 bedroom has state of the art Miele appliances, including a washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ocean Dr have any available units?
101 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 101 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 101 Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 101 Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 101 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 101 Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 101 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
