100 Meridian Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna

A Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bathroom Apartment in pristine condition on the 2nd floor with elevator. The Unit is airy, light & spacious with open plan Kitchen/Living Room. Large En-Suite Bathroom, Walk in Closet. Balcony with views over the Beautiful Mediterranean Style Pool. 1 Park Space. Further Amenities: 2nd pool, Gym,Spa/Hot Tub, Sauna, Billiard/Community Room, BBQ Area, Dog Park. Guard House-24/7 Security. The Courts At South Beach is located in The Fashionable & Highly Desired Neighborhood of South Of Fifth, World Renowned Restaurants, Bars, shops on Collins Ave and Publix. The Beach, the Marina, South Pointe Park and South Pointe Elementary School are within easy walking distance. Vacant and ready to move in. NO PETS