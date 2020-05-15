All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

100 Meridian Ave

100 Meridian Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
A Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bathroom Apartment in pristine condition on the 2nd floor with elevator. The Unit is airy, light & spacious with open plan Kitchen/Living Room. Large En-Suite Bathroom, Walk in Closet. Balcony with views over the Beautiful Mediterranean Style Pool. 1 Park Space. Further Amenities: 2nd pool, Gym,Spa/Hot Tub, Sauna, Billiard/Community Room, BBQ Area, Dog Park. Guard House-24/7 Security. The Courts At South Beach is located in The Fashionable & Highly Desired Neighborhood of South Of Fifth, World Renowned Restaurants, Bars, shops on Collins Ave and Publix. The Beach, the Marina, South Pointe Park and South Pointe Elementary School are within easy walking distance. Vacant and ready to move in. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Meridian Ave have any available units?
100 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 100 Meridian Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
100 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Meridian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 100 Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 100 Meridian Ave does offer parking.
Does 100 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Meridian Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Meridian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 100 Meridian Ave has a pool.
Does 100 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 100 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Meridian Ave has units with dishwashers.
