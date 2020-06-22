All apartments in Miami Beach
1 Century Ln
1 Century Ln

1 Century Lane · (305) 458-3334
Location

1 Century Lane, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
lobby
Experience the best of island living in this generously proportioned 1,580 SF 2 Bed/2.5 Bath unit on desirable Belle Isle. You won't find a better combination of space, value & location than this fully remodeled corner unit, ready for immediate occupancy. Great split-bedroom floor plan with 2 master suites, high ceilings, & a fresh, modern kitchen opened up to the large living/dining room. Every room has direct access to one of 2 large balconies. The Vistas is a small boutique building with only 48 units, offering full amenities including bayside pool, gym, doorman, paddle board & bike storage, & private waterfront bay walk. Brand new lobby & hallways. Unit comes with extra storage area & 1 assigned parking space. Very pet friendly - no weight limit! Also available for sale at $699,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Century Ln have any available units?
1 Century Ln has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Century Ln have?
Some of 1 Century Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Century Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1 Century Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Century Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Century Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1 Century Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1 Century Ln does offer parking.
Does 1 Century Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Century Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Century Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1 Century Ln has a pool.
Does 1 Century Ln have accessible units?
No, 1 Century Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Century Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Century Ln has units with dishwashers.
