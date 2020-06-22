1 Century Ln

Amenities

Experience the best of island living in this generously proportioned 1,580 SF 2 Bed/2.5 Bath unit on desirable Belle Isle. You won't find a better combination of space, value & location than this fully remodeled corner unit, ready for immediate occupancy. Great split-bedroom floor plan with 2 master suites, high ceilings, & a fresh, modern kitchen opened up to the large living/dining room. Every room has direct access to one of 2 large balconies. The Vistas is a small boutique building with only 48 units, offering full amenities including bayside pool, gym, doorman, paddle board & bike storage, & private waterfront bay walk. Brand new lobby & hallways. Unit comes with extra storage area & 1 assigned parking space. Very pet friendly - no weight limit! Also available for sale at $699,000.