620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D

recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse carpet

Beautiful Ridgewood Club Condominium - This meticulously maintained second floor end unit 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condominium is a "must see". Boasts a kitchen/breakfast bar, living/dining combo area with tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, updated bathrooms, recently painted interior with ceiling fans, window treatments. Electric central heat and air, city water and sewer, small storage area. This is a non smoking unit.



From I-95: Take Eau Gallie Blvd. Exit, turn right onto Sarno Road, Turn Right onto Wickham Road, turn right onto Ridge Club Drive. Unit is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3666523)