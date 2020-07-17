All apartments in Melbourne
620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D

620 Ridge Club Drive · (321) 610-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful Ridgewood Club Condominium - This meticulously maintained second floor end unit 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condominium is a "must see". Boasts a kitchen/breakfast bar, living/dining combo area with tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, updated bathrooms, recently painted interior with ceiling fans, window treatments. Electric central heat and air, city water and sewer, small storage area. This is a non smoking unit.

From I-95: Take Eau Gallie Blvd. Exit, turn right onto Sarno Road, Turn Right onto Wickham Road, turn right onto Ridge Club Drive. Unit is on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3666523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have any available units?
620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have?
Some of 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D currently offering any rent specials?
620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D pet-friendly?
No, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D offer parking?
No, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D does not offer parking.
Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have a pool?
Yes, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D has a pool.
Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have accessible units?
No, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D does not have units with dishwashers.
