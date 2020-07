Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments clubhouse guest parking lobby online portal

Get More! Lake Pointe Apartments in Melbourne, Florida has everything you want in a home and more! Our one and two bedroom homes feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios and balconies and open floorplans.Keep that healthy glow by lounging pool side on the expansive sundeck. Or, gather up your friends for a fun game of tennis on our lighted courts. Burn off some steam in our expansive fitness center. Enjoy a cup of Joe while surfing the net at our cyber cafe equipped with free Wi-Fi.The professional team at Lake Pointe is excited to meet you! Stop by today as we are the minutes from I-95, an A-list community in the prestigious Brevard School District. Get your shopping fix by visiting premier shopping and dining opportunities at Melbourne Square Mall or chic, upscale shopping at The Avenue. Relax or ride some waves as we are minutes from the sandy Atlantic beaches. Whatever you desire, we have more. Get more today! You deserve it!