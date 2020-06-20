All apartments in Melbourne
Location

470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL 32903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-Car Garage. FIRST FLOOR Master Bedroom with access to porch. Upstairs loft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NEWER INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING. Community resort style clubhouse and pool, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. A rated schools! Great Ocean and River access. FLORIDA LIVING AT ITS BEST! Call and Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Bismarck Way have any available units?
470 Bismarck Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 Bismarck Way have?
Some of 470 Bismarck Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Bismarck Way currently offering any rent specials?
470 Bismarck Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Bismarck Way pet-friendly?
No, 470 Bismarck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 470 Bismarck Way offer parking?
Yes, 470 Bismarck Way does offer parking.
Does 470 Bismarck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Bismarck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Bismarck Way have a pool?
Yes, 470 Bismarck Way has a pool.
Does 470 Bismarck Way have accessible units?
No, 470 Bismarck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Bismarck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Bismarck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
