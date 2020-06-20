470 Bismarck Way

Amenities

PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-Car Garage. FIRST FLOOR Master Bedroom with access to porch. Upstairs loft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NEWER INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING. Community resort style clubhouse and pool, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. A rated schools! Great Ocean and River access. FLORIDA LIVING AT ITS BEST! Call and Schedule your showing today!