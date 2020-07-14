All apartments in Melbourne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Veridian Townhomes

2420 Central Park Dr · (321) 320-7783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $500 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Rent Special
NOW OFFERING PERSONAL VIRTUAL TOURS AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Contact the leasing office or self-schedule your tour online. Our team is available by phone, text, email, video or chat! Ready to lease? You can apply online now.
Location

2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-2441C · Avail. Sep 17

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 24-2439C · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24-2419F · Avail. Jul 31

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 23-2361F · Avail. Jul 30

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 23-2372F · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24-2414F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 24-2415E · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Veridian Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes. Our luxurious amenities include, a sparkling swimming pool with expansive sundeck, illuminated tennis courts, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and a 24-hour fitness center. Imagine, after a busy day, lounging by the gorgeous pool or taking a dip, playing a tennis match with a friend, or working on your healthy goals in the fitness center - right in your own community. As a resident of Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes youll have easy access to Melbourne's central business district, local restaurants and national chains, and the finest shopping and entertainment. Youll find Wickham Park, one of Brevard Countys most popular outdoor attractions, just five minutes away from the beautiful community. Combine our ideal location and the amenities available at our Melbourne, Florida apartments, and you'll have time to create the lifestyle you deserve. As a resident of Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes you will quickly find Melbourne is the ideal location for business, family and a satisfying lifestyle. Call to schedule your visit with us, or stop by today and see for yourself. Our award-winning management team provides excellent customer service and is always happy to show you why you'll want to make us your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $10/month, pest control $5.99/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: pet friendly
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Veridian Townhomes have any available units?
Veridian Townhomes has 10 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Veridian Townhomes have?
Some of Veridian Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Veridian Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Veridian Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $500 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Is Veridian Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Veridian Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Veridian Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Veridian Townhomes offers parking.
Does Veridian Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Veridian Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Veridian Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Veridian Townhomes has a pool.
Does Veridian Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Veridian Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Veridian Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Veridian Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
