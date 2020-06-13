/
/
indian river shores
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM
188 Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL📍
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5554 A1A #203
5554 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Oceanfront Condo - Best views in Vero Beach. Available annually $3300 monthly; Off season May-Nov $3300 or Seasonal Dec-April $6000. Anytime is a great time at LaMer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4859832)
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5680 Highway A1a
5680 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Annual Furnished Ready to Rent for Spring on this Oceanfront, 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath First Floor Condo. Turn Key just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Pool, Beach and Tennis amenities.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
400 Beach Road
400 Beach Road, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Cottage Style 1/1 with Terrific Ocean View!! Walk-in Closet, Kitchenette, Washer/Dryer. Private Beach Access, Heated pool. ON-SITE manager. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Highway A1a
5400 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
What a Location! Short distance to the beach & community clubhouse, enjoy social gatherings, cookouts and an oceanfront pool. Kitchen & appliances updated, impact glass windows & doors w/ an air conditioned enclosed porch to expand the living area.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
315 Estuary Drive
315 Estuary Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Come Rent behind the private gates of this fabulous luxury waterfront residence is a 4BR/4.5BA, gourmet kitchen, dramatic pinewood ceilings, en-suite guest rooms & balcony! Resort style pool/spa, private dock w/boat lift, underwater dock lighting!
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Indian River Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Indian River Shores area include Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indian River Shores from include Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter, and Fort Pierce.