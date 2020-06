Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This newly painted and well taken care of 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, split plan floor, and open single family home includes updated bathrooms, crown molding throughout, new blinds, enclosed patio, fenced backyard, and inside laundry room with washer and dryer. The carport has a built in shed and there are 2 more large sheds in backyard. Close to Eastern Florida State College and the King center for the Arts.