Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1209 E New Haven Avenue

1209 East New Haven Avenue · (321) 863-2754
Location

1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic Ocean and beach less than 2 miles to Indialantic Florida. Awesome sunrises from your balcony start your day right!! Fully and beautifully furnished and equipped just bring your toothbrush. Short term/SEASONAL rent $2900 plus 12% tax includes w/s/t/cable/wifi and electric. Long term is $1700 includes w/s/t/bc/internet and electric no tax.. The cleaning fee is $100 at termination, Pets welcome $125 nonrefundable pet fee. Owner will consider all length of stays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have any available units?
1209 E New Haven Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have?
Some of 1209 E New Haven Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E New Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E New Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E New Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 E New Haven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1209 E New Haven Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 E New Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1209 E New Haven Avenue has a pool.
Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1209 E New Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E New Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 E New Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
