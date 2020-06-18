1209 E New Haven Avenue

Amenities
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic Ocean and beach less than 2 miles to Indialantic Florida. Awesome sunrises from your balcony start your day right!! Fully and beautifully furnished and equipped just bring your toothbrush. Short term/SEASONAL rent $2900 plus 12% tax includes w/s/t/cable/wifi and electric. Long term is $1700 includes w/s/t/bc/internet and electric no tax.. The cleaning fee is $100 at termination, Pets welcome $125 nonrefundable pet fee. Owner will consider all length of stays!