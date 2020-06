3420 N Pinewalk Dr N

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR, WITH TILE FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN AND FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO MAXIMUM 75 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, HIGHWAYS, DINING AND SHOPPING, FEATURING A CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS COURT, INDOOR RACQUETBALL AND SAUNA. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES MINIMUM 620 CREDIT SCORE TO BE APPROVED AND THEIR PROCESS TAKES 2-3 WEEKS. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS 2 MONTHS OF SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (COULD BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 AND VERY GOOD PROOF OF INCOME).