3326 Concert Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and dual closets, large bathroom with Roman tub/shower and dual sinks. Washer/Dryer inside unit, screened patio with storage closet, hurricane shutters, beautiful back yard with lush landscaping. Gated community with pool, all ages, close to major routes of transportation and casino! NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS