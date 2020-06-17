All apartments in Margate
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:53 AM

3326 Concert Ln

3326 Concert Lane · (954) 729-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and dual closets, large bathroom with Roman tub/shower and dual sinks. Washer/Dryer inside unit, screened patio with storage closet, hurricane shutters, beautiful back yard with lush landscaping. Gated community with pool, all ages, close to major routes of transportation and casino! NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Concert Ln have any available units?
3326 Concert Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3326 Concert Ln have?
Some of 3326 Concert Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Concert Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Concert Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Concert Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3326 Concert Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 3326 Concert Ln offer parking?
No, 3326 Concert Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Concert Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Concert Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Concert Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3326 Concert Ln has a pool.
Does 3326 Concert Ln have accessible units?
No, 3326 Concert Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Concert Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 Concert Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 Concert Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 Concert Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
