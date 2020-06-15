2729 NW 54th Ave

Amenities

Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.5ba 1 car garage in Margate, paved driveway for up to 2, Built 2018, Enjoy amazing lake views from your family room, kitchen and Master Bed, this Spanish-style townhouse offers WI-FI Certified, Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Lyric Round Thermostat, Samsung SmartThings and much more included in this Smart Home. SS GE Appliances, Dark wood cabinets 36”, High Efficient HVAC, Tankless water heather, modern tile main floor and luxurious carpet in 2nd floor, dramatic 9’1” ceiling in first & second floor, full size washer & dryer on second level, construction with energy saving features that will lower your bills, new gated community, resort-style swimming pool, excellent location close to main highways and transportation. 650 min credit score!! THIS is A MUST SEE!!!