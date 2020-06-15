All apartments in Margate
Home
/
Margate, FL
/
2729 NW 54th Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:16 AM

2729 NW 54th Ave

2729 NW 54th Ave · (954) 880-2550
Location

2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2729 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.5ba 1 car garage in Margate, paved driveway for up to 2, Built 2018, Enjoy amazing lake views from your family room, kitchen and Master Bed, this Spanish-style townhouse offers WI-FI Certified, Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Lyric Round Thermostat, Samsung SmartThings and much more included in this Smart Home. SS GE Appliances, Dark wood cabinets 36”, High Efficient HVAC, Tankless water heather, modern tile main floor and luxurious carpet in 2nd floor, dramatic 9’1” ceiling in first & second floor, full size washer & dryer on second level, construction with energy saving features that will lower your bills, new gated community, resort-style swimming pool, excellent location close to main highways and transportation. 650 min credit score!! THIS is A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have any available units?
2729 NW 54th Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2729 NW 54th Ave have?
Some of 2729 NW 54th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 NW 54th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2729 NW 54th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 NW 54th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2729 NW 54th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2729 NW 54th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 NW 54th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2729 NW 54th Ave has a pool.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2729 NW 54th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 NW 54th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 NW 54th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2729 NW 54th Ave has units with air conditioning.
