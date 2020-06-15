1960 Legacy Cove Drive

All apartments in Maitland
Location

1960 Legacy Lake Drive, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features volume ceilings in the living areas for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the den- which could be used for an office or a playroom. The bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have any available units?
1960 Legacy Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have?
Some of 1960 Legacy Cove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Legacy Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Legacy Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Legacy Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Legacy Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 Legacy Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
