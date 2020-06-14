156 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
162 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
955 N Orlando Ave
955 Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
769 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
400 N OrlandoAve
400 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
785 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
745 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
15 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
32 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
139 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

June 2020 Maitland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maitland Rent Report. Maitland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maitland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Maitland rents decline sharply over the past month

Maitland rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maitland stand at $1,123 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Maitland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Maitland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Maitland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Maitland, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Maitland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Maitland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Maitland.
    • While rents in Maitland fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maitland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Maitland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

