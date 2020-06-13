Apartment List
77 Accessible Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL

9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.

1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

1 Unit Available
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
987 sqft
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,
Results within 5 miles of Maitland
Baldwin Park
13 Units Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Callahan
10 Units Available
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

June 2020 Maitland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maitland Rent Report. Maitland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maitland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Maitland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maitland Rent Report. Maitland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maitland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Maitland rents decline sharply over the past month

Maitland rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maitland stand at $1,123 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Maitland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Maitland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Maitland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Maitland, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Maitland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Maitland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Maitland.
    • While rents in Maitland fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maitland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Maitland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

