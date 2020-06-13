Apartment List
/
FL
/
maitland
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

237 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
$
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1261 Blessing Street
1261 Blessing Street, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1855 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1453 Caring Court
1453 Caring Court, Maitland, FL
Large four bedroom home in the heart of Maitland! - CLASSIC MEDITERRANEAN!!! Incredible home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full/2 half baths and over 3300 SF in gated Enclave at Maitland.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 Legacy Lake Drive
2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 SENECA TRAIL
520 Seneca Trail, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1496 sqft
Spacious Maitland Rental Home located in the Community of Dommerich Estates. Conveniently located Minutes from Dommerich Elementary School, Howell Branch Park, Lake Minnehaha, Downtown Winter Park, and Downtown Orlando.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
7915 Chartreux Ln
7915 Chartreux Lane, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
Spacious single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. Will not last long! Rent includes lawn care. Home interior and exterior was recently painted and renovated! GORGEOUS single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. 4 bedrooms 2.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1218 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1486 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

June 2020 Maitland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maitland Rent Report. Maitland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maitland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Maitland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maitland Rent Report. Maitland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maitland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Maitland rents decline sharply over the past month

Maitland rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maitland stand at $1,123 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,345 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Maitland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Maitland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Maitland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Maitland, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Maitland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Maitland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,345 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Maitland.
    • While rents in Maitland fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maitland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Maitland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaitland 3 BedroomsMaitland Accessible ApartmentsMaitland Apartments with Balcony
    Maitland Apartments with GarageMaitland Apartments with GymMaitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaitland Apartments with Parking
    Maitland Apartments with PoolMaitland Apartments with Washer-DryerMaitland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaitland Furnished ApartmentsMaitland Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
    Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
    Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
    Florida Institute of Technology