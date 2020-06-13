Apartment List
/
FL
/
maitland
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

254 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL

Finding an apartment in Maitland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
165 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2441 Legacy Lake Drive
2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1632 Gulfview Drive
1632 Gulfview Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1362 sqft
Maitland town home - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome. 1 car garage, fenced patio, living and family rooms. Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom very large. Community pool. Association approval required. Presented by Jim Payne.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2625 Legacy Villas Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305 Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
34 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
City Guide for Maitland, FL

A shiny, happy little suburb of Orlando that plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most coveted apartments for rent, Maitland just may be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. But, before you start clicking away for the perfect Maitland rental, here are a few quick nuggets of advice to get you started on the right foot:

Having trouble with Craigslist Maitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Paradise, as any Florida snowbird will tell you, often comes at a steep price. The cheapest apartments for rent in Maitland currently go for around a grand, while luxury apartments, townhouses, and senior residences are likely to cost you $1,500 or more.

Landlords tend to spare no expense when it comes to providing super sweet amenities for apartment dwellers. In fact, even some of the cheaper rentals in Maitland feature patios, balconies, swimming pools, walk-in closets, and more. Other, more luxurious apartments and townhomes in the city come equipped with furnished interiors, an in-unit washer & dryer, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, public transit, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

You won’t need perfect credit by any means to score an apartment in Maitland, but property managers typically perform basic credit/background checks to make sure you don’t have a habit of dodging your bills and bouncing your checks. If you do have a hiccup or two in your renting/credit history, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for any liveable apartments in Maitland.

Pet policies differ from rental to rental, but you’ll glad to know that some apartments in Maitland do allow furry four-footed roommates, including dogs. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 to $50 in rent each month if you’re a pet owner. Furnished apartments for rent also cost a few extra bucks (or 50) a month.

Many rental properties in Maitland have vacancies year-round, although waiting lists do occasionally rear their tedious heads, as well. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some properties offer short-term lease deals, as well as seasonal rentals.

Maitland is home to a wide range of residents, from families with kids to College Joes to blue-haired retirees and just about everyone else. No matter what walk of life you hail from, you’ll find plenty of like-minded souls in this historic, eclectic little Orlando ‘burb.

Now that we’ve got the basics out of the way, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you an apartment in Maitland. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maitland, FL

Finding an apartment in Maitland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaitland 3 BedroomsMaitland Accessible ApartmentsMaitland Apartments with Balcony
Maitland Apartments with GarageMaitland Apartments with GymMaitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaitland Apartments with Parking
Maitland Apartments with PoolMaitland Apartments with Washer-DryerMaitland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaitland Furnished ApartmentsMaitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology