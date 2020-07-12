Apartment List
/
FL
/
maitland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

274 Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maitland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
57 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
138 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 House for rent in Maitland / Winter Park area. Lake access with partial lake view. Private fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 Legacy Lake Dr
2425 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Maitland Townhome in Gated Community - Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Look Floors in Living Areas- 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, pool, clubhouse, gated community- Attached 2 car garage, Beautiful View of Fountain Out of Living room and Master bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1048 sqft
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo with Carport in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 N OrlandoAve
400 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
955 N Orlando Ave
955 Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
769 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8636 Villa Point
8636 Villa Point, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1151 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
128 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
City Guide for Maitland, FL

A shiny, happy little suburb of Orlando that plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most coveted apartments for rent, Maitland just may be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. But, before you start clicking away for the perfect Maitland rental, here are a few quick nuggets of advice to get you started on the right foot:

Having trouble with Craigslist Maitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Paradise, as any Florida snowbird will tell you, often comes at a steep price. The cheapest apartments for rent in Maitland currently go for around a grand, while luxury apartments, townhouses, and senior residences are likely to cost you $1,500 or more.

Landlords tend to spare no expense when it comes to providing super sweet amenities for apartment dwellers. In fact, even some of the cheaper rentals in Maitland feature patios, balconies, swimming pools, walk-in closets, and more. Other, more luxurious apartments and townhomes in the city come equipped with furnished interiors, an in-unit washer & dryer, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, public transit, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

You won’t need perfect credit by any means to score an apartment in Maitland, but property managers typically perform basic credit/background checks to make sure you don’t have a habit of dodging your bills and bouncing your checks. If you do have a hiccup or two in your renting/credit history, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for any liveable apartments in Maitland.

Pet policies differ from rental to rental, but you’ll glad to know that some apartments in Maitland do allow furry four-footed roommates, including dogs. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 to $50 in rent each month if you’re a pet owner. Furnished apartments for rent also cost a few extra bucks (or 50) a month.

Many rental properties in Maitland have vacancies year-round, although waiting lists do occasionally rear their tedious heads, as well. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some properties offer short-term lease deals, as well as seasonal rentals.

Maitland is home to a wide range of residents, from families with kids to College Joes to blue-haired retirees and just about everyone else. No matter what walk of life you hail from, you’ll find plenty of like-minded souls in this historic, eclectic little Orlando ‘burb.

Now that we’ve got the basics out of the way, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you an apartment in Maitland. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maitland, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maitland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaitland 3 BedroomsMaitland Accessible ApartmentsMaitland Apartments with Balcony
Maitland Apartments with GarageMaitland Apartments with GymMaitland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaitland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaitland Apartments with Parking
Maitland Apartments with PoolMaitland Apartments with Washer-DryerMaitland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaitland Furnished ApartmentsMaitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology