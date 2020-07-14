All apartments in Maitland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Parker at Maitland Station

955 N Orlando Ave · (321) 265-3217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now for only $99.00 and receive 1 month free.
Location

955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 288 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 181 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 185 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 573 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,064

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parker at Maitland Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
media room
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Maitland, FL. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of beautiful landscaping, contemporary homes, and high-end amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Maitland, with easy access to Orlando Ave and Maitland Blvd, The Parker at Maitland Station is just minutes away from Advent Health, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Orlando and Winter Park have to offer.
The Parker at Maitland Station provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a sparkling pool, dog park and gym plus a separate CrossFit gym.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Orlando and Winter Park. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our communi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions and Weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Contact office for storage details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parker at Maitland Station have any available units?
The Parker at Maitland Station has 23 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parker at Maitland Station have?
Some of The Parker at Maitland Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parker at Maitland Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Parker at Maitland Station is offering the following rent specials: Lease now for only $99.00 and receive 1 month free.
Is The Parker at Maitland Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station is pet friendly.
Does The Parker at Maitland Station offer parking?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station offers parking.
Does The Parker at Maitland Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parker at Maitland Station have a pool?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station has a pool.
Does The Parker at Maitland Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station has accessible units.
Does The Parker at Maitland Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parker at Maitland Station has units with dishwashers.
