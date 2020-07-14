Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access media room cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room e-payments game room guest parking online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Maitland, FL. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of beautiful landscaping, contemporary homes, and high-end amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Maitland, with easy access to Orlando Ave and Maitland Blvd, The Parker at Maitland Station is just minutes away from Advent Health, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Orlando and Winter Park have to offer.

The Parker at Maitland Station provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a sparkling pool, dog park and gym plus a separate CrossFit gym.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Orlando and Winter Park. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our communi