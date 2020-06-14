Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Maitland, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maitland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
162 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1453 Caring Court
1453 Caring Court, Maitland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
3391 sqft
Large four bedroom home in the heart of Maitland! - CLASSIC MEDITERRANEAN!!! Incredible home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full/2 half baths and over 3300 SF in gated Enclave at Maitland.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
631 LAKE CATHERINE DRIVE
631 Lake Catherine Drive, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2351 sqft
Gorgeous home reminiscent of the Olde Florida luxury lifestyle. Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the tranquil patio overlooking Maitland's Lake Catherine.
Results within 1 mile of Maitland
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1924 Azalea Avenue
1924 Azalea Avenue, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
1924 Azalea Avenue Available 07/01/20 Adorable Mid Century Modern Bungalow in Winter Park! - Adorable mid century modern bungalow in Winter Park! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been beautifully updated with fresh paint and new tile wood floors

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,615
3606 sqft
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street...
City Guide for Maitland, FL

A shiny, happy little suburb of Orlando that plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most coveted apartments for rent, Maitland just may be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. But, before you start clicking away for the perfect Maitland rental, here are a few quick nuggets of advice to get you started on the right foot:

Having trouble with Craigslist Maitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Paradise, as any Florida snowbird will tell you, often comes at a steep price. The cheapest apartments for rent in Maitland currently go for around a grand, while luxury apartments, townhouses, and senior residences are likely to cost you $1,500 or more.

Landlords tend to spare no expense when it comes to providing super sweet amenities for apartment dwellers. In fact, even some of the cheaper rentals in Maitland feature patios, balconies, swimming pools, walk-in closets, and more. Other, more luxurious apartments and townhomes in the city come equipped with furnished interiors, an in-unit washer & dryer, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, public transit, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

You won’t need perfect credit by any means to score an apartment in Maitland, but property managers typically perform basic credit/background checks to make sure you don’t have a habit of dodging your bills and bouncing your checks. If you do have a hiccup or two in your renting/credit history, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for any liveable apartments in Maitland.

Pet policies differ from rental to rental, but you’ll glad to know that some apartments in Maitland do allow furry four-footed roommates, including dogs. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 to $50 in rent each month if you’re a pet owner. Furnished apartments for rent also cost a few extra bucks (or 50) a month.

Many rental properties in Maitland have vacancies year-round, although waiting lists do occasionally rear their tedious heads, as well. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some properties offer short-term lease deals, as well as seasonal rentals.

Maitland is home to a wide range of residents, from families with kids to College Joes to blue-haired retirees and just about everyone else. No matter what walk of life you hail from, you’ll find plenty of like-minded souls in this historic, eclectic little Orlando ‘burb.

Now that we’ve got the basics out of the way, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you an apartment in Maitland. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maitland, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maitland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

