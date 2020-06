Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX ON THE WATER. TOTALLY UPGRADED, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. QUIET NEIGHBOORHOOD. CONVENIENT TO I-95 & TURNPIKE IN SAFE, CLEAN NEIGHBOORHOOD. WASHER AND DRYER ONSITE. WILL CONSIDER RENT WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE. OWNER CAN LIVE ON ONE SIDE AND OTHER SIDE IS ALREADY RENTED SO INCOME IS ALREADY IN PLACE. 90 FT ON DEEP WATER NO FIX BRIDGES.

RENT IS $2200 MONTH. FIRST, LAST, SECURITY AND BACKGROUND CHECK IS REQUIRED BEFORE MOVE IN.