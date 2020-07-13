230 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2180 NE 44th St
2180 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
5421 sqft
Large one bedroom one bath located in a small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point. This unit features central air conditioning, tile floors throughout, excellent closet space, and 2 dedicated parking spaces.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2051 NE 26th St
2051 Northeast 26th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Large 2/2 home with family room and two car garage, fenced rear yard in the heart of Lighthouse Point. This is a classic, un-remodeled LHP home, terrazzo floors, jalousie windows, small kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1972 NE 35th St
1972 NE 35th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Newly remodeled Studio/Pool house available in Lighthouse Point. East of US1. Comfortable studio with large bathroom. Perfect for 1 person or a young couple. Own entrance in a separate building from main residence with parking spot. Move-in ready.

1 of 11

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2011 NE 33 Street
2011 Northeast 33rd Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1214 sqft
Owner AgentThis beautiful home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Lighthouse Point, east of Federal Highway. It is meticulously maintained. One car attached garage. Nearby shops, restaurant, entertainment and beaches. Near Hillsboro Inlet.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 27th Ave
3201 Northeast 27th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
5 Bedrooms
$26,000
Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2131 NE 42nd Ct
2131 Northeast 42nd Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of Venetian Park Gardens located in Lighthouse Point. Here you are only a few minutes away from the beach, great dining and shopping, This remodeled, designed and upgraded 1/1 offers the best of Florida living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Fairlawn
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
701 SE 21st Ave
701 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2425 sqft
This is the epitome of a dream vacation property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2840 NE 14th St Cswy
2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the Beach!!! Enjoy this 1bed/1bath condo in Casa la Quinta right off the Intracoastal & one block from the beach. This cozy unit offers a combined living & dining room & with nice kitchen space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arlingotn Park
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a furnished rental available until Dec 31st, 2020 minimum credit of 650 needed by association. Water, trash included takes 3 weeks to be approved.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2639 N Riverside Dr
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Lovely 2/2 condo in a very secure building. This lower floor condo has all impact windows and doors for added safety. An open balcony overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1200 sqft
Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe &

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1500 N Ocean Blvd
1500 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 2B/2B NICELY FURNISHED WITH OCEAN AND CITY VIEW.* RENT INCLUDES TV AND INTERNET * ALL UTILITIES *.
City Guide for Lighthouse Point, FL

Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!

Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lighthouse Point, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lighthouse Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

