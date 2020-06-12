/
2 bedroom apartments
242 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.
3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.
1 Unit Available
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF
1 Unit Available
2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
890 sqft
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
4500 N Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point.
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 48th Ct
3100 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
Relax in beautiful LHP pool directly looking the Intercostal Canal surrounded with tropical landscaping, BBQ area.2/2 clean, ground floor, screened in patio overlooking the green area and Intercostal canal. Water, basic cable, internet included.
1 Unit Available
2001 NE 38th Street
2001 Northeast 38th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
790 sqft
Sunland Garden Apts are located within walking distance of the Library, City Hall, Police Station (providing security protection), Post Office, Publix, shops, places of worship and more. There is a pool and picnic area in the center of the buildings.
1 Unit Available
2420 NE 36th St
2420 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX ON THE WATER. TOTALLY UPGRADED, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. QUIET NEIGHBOORHOOD. CONVENIENT TO I-95 & TURNPIKE IN SAFE, CLEAN NEIGHBOORHOOD. WASHER AND DRYER ONSITE. WILL CONSIDER RENT WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Highlands
13 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 14th Street
3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout.
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2505 NE 15th St
2505 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1008 sqft
PRESTIGIOUS SUN HARBOUR TOWNHOME AND MARINA COMMUNITY-TRANQUIL GARDEN VIEW AND OPEN FENCED PRIVATAE PATIO-STEPS TO THE MARINA AND HEATED POOL-BRIGHT AND OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS-BERBER CARPET IN
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2850 NE 14th Street Cswy
2850 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath unit in Casa La Quinta Condominium.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3207 Marine Drive
3207 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1141 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This beautifully remodeled boutique beach Triplex is within 500’ to the beach. All units have Hurricane impact windows and doors, kitchens, washers & dryers, and plenty of parking.
1 Unit Available
501 SE 8th St
501 Southeast 8th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH BALCONY AVAILABLE ASAP.
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
3360 NE 12TH AVE
3360 Northeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
824 sqft
GREAT HOUSE WITH A HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. 2/1 PLUS A BONUS ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT AND BRAND NEW ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. PETS ALLOWED!
Beach
1 Unit Available
1500 N Ocean Blvd
1500 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1500 N Ocean Blvd in Pompano Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
