Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

314 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with balcony

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2760 sqft
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2105 NE 36th Street
2105 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
950 sqft
WOW! MOVE IN READY, FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF LIGHTHOUSE POINT, REDONE WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, LARGE BEDROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, PUBLIX, LIBRARY, ETC.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3150 NE 48th Ct
3150 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available now! Ground floor waterfront apartment 1Bed/1.5Bath in Palm Aire at Coral Key. Unit features tiles throughout & new laminate flooring in a large master bedroom with 2 closets and office or vanity space. Upgraded bathrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4500 N Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 48th Ct
3100 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
Relax in beautiful LHP pool directly looking the Intercostal Canal surrounded with tropical landscaping, BBQ area.2/2 clean, ground floor, screened in patio overlooking the green area and Intercostal canal. Water, basic cable, internet included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2328 Vintage Drive
2328 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1854 sqft
Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4430 NE 28th Ter
4430 Northeast 28th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2501 NE 36 St
2501 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lighthouse Point, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lighthouse Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

