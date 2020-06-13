/
3 bedroom apartments
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2240 NE 44 Street
2240 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3520 sqft
Come and see this magnificent pool home with fenced in backyard, a shed for extra storage and circular driveway (Garage is Not included).
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2760 sqft
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent.
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
2360 NE 48th Court
2360 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
Better than new! Custom built in 2016, this wide-basin southern waterfront home features upgrades galore including security cameras, electric blinds, Toto washlet, summer kitchen, saltwater pool, boat lift, two wine refrigerators, Control4 smart
2328 Vintage Drive
2328 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1854 sqft
Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets.
4430 NE 28th Ter
4430 Northeast 28th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location.
2501 NE 36 St
2501 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private
3741 NE 25th Ave
3741 Northeast 25th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
Lighthouse Point, Remodeled 4/3 with deep water 100 ft wide canal and 85 ft of dock, pool, Jacuzzi. Ready to move in.
2011 NE 33 Street
2011 Northeast 33rd Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1214 sqft
Owner AgentThis beautiful home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Lighthouse Point, east of Federal Highway. It is meticulously maintained. One car attached garage. Nearby shops, restaurant, entertainment and beaches. Near Hillsboro Inlet.
3201 NE 27th Ave
3201 Northeast 27th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms.
Verified
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Cresthaven
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
Fairlawn
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! 2 master bedrooms with showers in them. Washer and dryer. Backyard is fenced. Huge Florida/dining room and overall very spacious home. Lots of storage space. Peaceful community and fast move in process.
Cresthaven
2417 NE 15th Ave
2417 Northeast 15th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1319 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON THIS COLLIER MANOR, CORNER LOT HOME, THAT FEATURES 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, BERBER CARPETING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, TROPICAL LANDSCAPING, AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS, PRIVATE BACK YARD GREAT FOR
