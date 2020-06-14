135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL

/
3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.
1 Unit Available
3150 NE 48th Ct
3150 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available now! Ground floor waterfront apartment 1Bed/1.5Bath in Palm Aire at Coral Key. Unit features tiles throughout & new laminate flooring in a large master bedroom with 2 closets and office or vanity space. Upgraded bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2105 NE 36th Street
2105 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
950 sqft
WOW! MOVE IN READY, FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF LIGHTHOUSE POINT, REDONE WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, LARGE BEDROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, PUBLIX, LIBRARY, ETC.
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
1972 NE 35th St
1972 NE 35th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Newly remodeled Studio/Pool house available in Lighthouse Point. East of US1. Comfortable studio with large bathroom. Perfect for 1 person or a young couple. Own entrance in a separate building from main residence with parking spot. Move-in ready.
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
793 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Limetree Village in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1030 sqft
STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over.
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2840 NE 14th Street Cswy
2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
662 sqft
Lovely condo on second floor . Remodeled kitchen, mirrored walls & closet doors, Complex has clubhouse, kitchen, barbeque grills, and heated pool on deep water canal. Five minutes to Hillsboro Inlet by boat. Two blocks walk to beach over the bridge.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 16
3225 Northeast 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
441 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3212 NE 12th St
3212 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3212 NE 12th St in Pompano Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
925 SE 20th Avenue
925 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3400 Spring Street
3400 Spring Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS.
Fairlawn
1 Unit Available
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom in a single-family home.
15 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
