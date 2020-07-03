All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 2725 53RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
2725 53RD AVENUE N
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2725 53RD AVENUE N

2725 53rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2725 53rd Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This centrally located quaint 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will not last long, act fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have any available units?
2725 53RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 2725 53RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2725 53RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 53RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 BedroomsLealman 3 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg