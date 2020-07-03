Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
2725 53RD AVENUE N
2725 53rd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2725 53rd Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This centrally located quaint 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will not last long, act fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have any available units?
2725 53RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lealman, FL
.
Is 2725 53RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2725 53RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 53RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lealman
.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 53RD AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 53RD AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
