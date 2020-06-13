556 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3650 Environ Blvd
3650 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1242 sqft
SPACIOUS 2/2 W/GOLF & LAKE VIEWS! SCREENED TERRACE W/ROLL-DOWN SHUTTERS! GREAT STORAGE INCL 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS! NEWER A/C UNIT! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW WATER HEATER! FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER! REMODELED MASTER SHOWER! ALARM SYSTEM! SECURE BLDG ..

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Flair
1 Unit Available
4951 NW 15th St
4951 Northwest 15th Street, Lauderhill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1984 sqft
ELEGANTLY RENOVATED HOME !!! 4 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS ,,, BEAUTIFUL HOME,,, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, QUARTZ TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES ,,, ALL NEW BATHROOMS ...NEW WATER HEATHER ,,, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE...

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6260 S Falls Circle Dr
6260 Falls Circle Drive South, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Spacious 2/2, wood and tile flooring. Larger than regular units, Fully equipped kitchen with almost new appliances. Freshly painted barely occupied. Screened patio overlooking a beautiful garden and golf view. Great location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3730 N Inverrary Dr
3730 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
UPDATED 1 BED APARTMENT FOR RENT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES WITH WHITE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND CUTAWAY KITCHEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4170 Inverrary Dr
4170 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious, 1 bed/1 bath apartment, available furnished or unfurnished, centrally located. Gated community. Tile floors, very bright and lots of closet space. Huge, screened balcony. Laundry facilities on the same floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5961 N Falls Circle Dr
5961 Falls Circle Drive North, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Falls of Inverrary! Ready to move-in. Conveniently located on the first floor, a spacious floor plan. Screened patio with waterway view. The community offers, common laundry located on the same floor, community pool, and walking trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3651 Environ Blvd
3651 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
VERY LARGE 2/2 - SPLIT BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS - SCREENED PATIO - TILES THROUGHOUT - LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SAME FLOOR - IN 24/7 GUARD GATED COMMUNITY - ENJOY LOTS OF AMENITIES IN ENVIRON CULTURAL CENTER - NEAR SHOPPING, TURNPIKE, SAWGRASS MALL

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1275 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2561 NW 56TH AVE / H
2561 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2561 NW 56TH AVE / H in Lauderhill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7508 NW 33rd St
7508 Northwest 33rd Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Totally remodeled lakefront 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. New Layout, new Floors, new bathrooms new appliances, your own personal pool that has been re-marcited.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4174 Inverrary Dr
4174 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Excellent location spacioscious,, 2/2 PENTHHOUSE AMAIZING VIEW at The Manors in Inverrary.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3751 Environ Blvd
3751 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPECTACULAR! all you need is your toothbrush, everything else (we could think about) is ready for your enjoyment! Available from 09/01/2020 till 03/01/2021 Savour mornings in a huge screened balcony facing Tennis courts.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7080 Environ Blvd
7080 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and specious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in a 55+ community, walk in closets screened patio. rent include water sewer basic cable and Wifi. min income of 45k and 630 fico score.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. UNIT AFFORDS EGRESS AND INGRESS FROM BACK DOOR CLOSE TO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT.WATER AND AMENITIES INCLUDED

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Flair
1 Unit Available
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lauderhill, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lauderhill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

